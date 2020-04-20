About this strain
Pink Runtz is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of the original Runtz, which crosses Zkittlez with Gelato. The hype around this strain has been firmly established - and for good reason. Pink Runtz features an aroma that is sweet and fruity like candy. This strain produces uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. Growers say Pink Runtz is distinguished by an extremely dense bud structure with dark green-to-purple hues.
Pink Runtz effects
104 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
