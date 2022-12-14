About this product
Founded by DNA Genetics. This Sativa dominated strain has a very acceptable fruity strong citrus aroma that can be sensed when partaking. As with our XXX strain, Tangieberry is not well known but guaranteed to peak the interest of anyone who catches a whiff of this flower.
THC 19.27%
Terpenes 2.71%
CBD 0.09%
About this brand
Summit Peak Farms
The Summit Peak Farms strives to provide quality organically grown cannabis with a focus on customer satisfaction and a final product that exceeds expectations.
State License(s)
GAAA-PSLH-EKUN