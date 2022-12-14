About this product
XXX is an Ethos Genetics strain and is 75% Indica. Triple X is shrouded in mystery. Little is known about this strain, apart from that it is extremely potent and offers uplifting and relaxing effects. The piney grape like odor and taste that you can sense makes XXX a very enjoyable product.
THC 16.32%
Terpenes 3.71%
CBD 0.07%
About this brand
Summit Peak Farms
The Summit Peak Farms strives to provide quality organically grown cannabis with a focus on customer satisfaction and a final product that exceeds expectations.
State License(s)
GAAA-PSLH-EKUN