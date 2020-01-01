Sumo Seeds is a Europe-based cannabis seeds company. We sell high quality cannabis seeds from all over the world. Classic cannabis strains or rare. Sumo Seeds has his roots in The Netherlands. After years of research and experience we managed to create a diverse cannabis seeds collection. During our trips all over the world we managed to collect indigenous strains. Our research team is always on the road to find that special cannabis strain everybody is craving for. We are proud of our investment to collect numerous delicate and rare cannabis seeds. We believe that this makes us different than other seed banks. Our will to bring the customer only the best feminized or auto flowering cannabis seeds makes us a seed bank that continuously checks the quality, genetics, effects and health of our marijuana seeds.