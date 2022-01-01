About this product
Rich and smooth with a soft, lingering scent! An all natural, paraben free, 70% organic lotion made with soothing ingredients like shea butter and jojoba oil. Infused with cannabinoid-rich whole cannabis flower oil for a balanced ratio of CBD and THC.
Net Wt. 3.5 oz (98 g)
Ingredients: Purified water, organic aloe barbadensis leaf juice, organic sunflower oil, organic extra virgin olive oil, organic shea butter, organic jojoba oil and Oregon-grown whole cannabis flower oil.
Usually contains approximately 300mg CBD and 300mg THC. Potency may vary by batch. Test Results available upon request.
For External Use Only.
About this brand
Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division
Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon.
With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.
At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.
