About this product
An herbal compounded tincture formulated with cannabis, featuring medicinal herbs that may help address specific symptoms. Extracted using a slow, cold-process method practiced by herbalists for a thousand years, with organic sugar cane alcohol and organically grown herbs - then expertly combined with cannabis and vegetable glycerin.
This is a potent, naturally citrus-flavored tincture made of Oregon grown cannabis. It is compounded with supporting herbs like licorice root that may help relieve chronic pain. Indica blend for nighttime use.
Ingredients: Vegetable glycerin and organic cane alcohol infused with Oregon-grown cannabis, and licorice, nettle, valerian, and burdock roots, d-limonene.
Usually contains approximately 500mg THC. Potency varies by batch. Test Results available by request.
Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml)
About this brand
Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division
Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon.
With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.
At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.
