Allies Cannabis and Herb Preroll - Cannabis and Clove - 1 Gram
About this product
Tastes: Tastes: Gentle herbal notes with steady sweet and spicy flares.
Feels: Uplifting
Contains: Sour Banana Sherbert + Kief + Passionflower
When flavor matters most - you need Allies prerolls on your side!
We paired top quality sun grown sativa cannabis with sativa kief, plus a single medicinal herb chosen to enhance both flavor and effect.
The result is a unique preroll unlike any other on the market!
Allies prerolls are flavor focused, without sacrificing potency.
100% Herbal & Cannabis - No Artificial Flavors or Added Terpenes
A Preroll Created For Flavor Fanatics
A Whole New Smoking Experience
Shoppers are always searching for new smokables. Allies prerolls can offer customers something unique and exciting, by combining the cannabis they love with a single organic medicinal herb chosen to enhance flavor. Beyond terpenes - whole plant herbal allies! These flavor focused blends create a fun and new kind of smoking experience for your dispensary customers. Featuring flavors you just cannot find anywhere else!
To create this product, we chose to support local Southern Oregon farms and processors, and feature medicinal herbs that grow naturally here in Southern Oregon. With love and respect for our environment, this product is packaged in a fully biodegradable plastic tube.
The definitive preroll for those who love big flavor!
What's inside - .85% top shelf sativa cannabis, 10% passionflower, and 5% sativa cannabis kief - all lovingly rolled in a natural paper.
* Cannabis, terpene, and weight info shown in photos as examples, and will vary by individual batch.
About this strain
First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.
About this brand
With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.
At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.