Allies Cannabis and Herb Preroll - Citrus and Spice - 1 Gram

by Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division
HybridTHC CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

WHEN THEY LOVE REFRESHING CITRUS FLAVORS

Tastes: Like some sort of delightful craft cocktail infused with citrus and hints of pepper.
Feels: Uplifting
Contains: Morning Star + Kief + Damiana

When flavor matters most - you need Allies prerolls on your side!

​We paired top quality sun grown sativa cannabis with sativa kief, plus a single medicinal herb chosen to enhance both flavor and effect.

The result is a unique preroll unlike any other on the market!
​Allies prerolls are flavor focused, without sacrificing potency. ​

100% Herbal & Cannabis
No Artificial Flavors or Added Terpenes
A Preroll Created For Flavor Fanatics
A Whole New Smoking Experience

Shoppers are always searching for new smokables. Allies prerolls can offer customers something unique and exciting, by combining the cannabis they love with a single organic medicinal herb chosen to enhance flavor. Beyond terpenes - whole plant herbal allies! These flavor focused blends create a fun and new kind of smoking experience for your dispensary customers. Featuring flavors you just cannot find anywhere else!

To create this product, we chose to support local Southern Oregon farms and processors, and feature medicinal herbs that grow naturally here in Southern Oregon. With love and respect for our environment, this product is packaged in a fully biodegradable plastic tube.

﻿The definitive preroll for those who love big flavor!​

What's inside - .85% top shelf sativa cannabis, 10% damiana, and 5% sativa cannabis kief - all lovingly rolled in a natural paper.

*​ Cannabis, terpene, and weight info shown in photos as examples, and will vary by individual batch.

About this strain

Picture of Morning Star
Morning Star

A very potent strain of cannabis, Morning Star provides an uplifting and mind-expanding high.  Sweet and expansive smoke, THC content as high as 24%.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division
Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division
Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon.

With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.

At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.