A cannabis tincture formulated and compounded with supporting medicinal herbs traditionally used by herbalists that may help provide relief from occasional cramps and discomfort that come along with moontime. Chosen to support the reproductive system, these herbs are gentle and protective and may help tone uterine tissue. Extracted using a slow, cold-process method practiced by herbalists for a thousand years with organic sugar cane alcohol and organically grown herbs - then expertly combined with cannabinoid-rich whole cannabis flower oil, vegetable glycerin, and natural citrus flavors.

​

Made with Oregon whole cannabis flower extract and other certified organic herbs from Southern Oregon.

​

This product usually contains approximately 500mg of THC naturally present in the Oregon-grown whole flower infusion. Our cannabis products are produced using a full spectrum extraction method, including the broadest range of natural compounds, cannabinoids, terpenes, and other elements present in the cannabis plant. Due to the nature of our whole flower infusion process, actual volumes of THC and related constituents of the cannabis plant may vary from batch to batch. We use whole cannabis flower to ensure that the greatest volume of the potential healing properties of the plant are included in our products, which results in varying potency from batch to batch.



Ingredients: Vegetable Glycerine▲, Cane alcohol (20-30%)▲, distilled water, Hybrid cannabis flower (C. sativa)▲, Raspberry leaf (Rubus idaeus)▲, Nettle leaf (Urtica dioica)▲, Chaste berry (Vitex agnus-castus)▲, Cramp bark (Viburnum opulus)▲, Valerian root (Valeriana officinalis)▲, Natural citrus flavor▲ (▲=certified organic)



Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml)