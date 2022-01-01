A certified organic hemp tincture made for OLCC - formulated and compounded with supporting medicinal herbs traditionally used by herbalists that may help provide relief from occasional cramps and discomfort that come along with moontime*. Chosen to support the reproductive system, these herbs are gentle and protective and may help tone uterine tissue*. A wonderful blend of Oregon whole hemp flower and other certified organic herbs from Southern Oregon.



This product usually contains approximately 500mg of CBD. Our hemp products are produced using a cold-process organic cane alcohol extraction method to preserve the broadest range of natural compounds, cannabinoids, terpenes, and other elements present in the hemp flowers Due to the nature of our whole hemp flower extraction process, actual volumes of CBD and related constituents of the hemp plant may vary from batch to batch.



Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml)



Ingredients: Vegetable Glycerine▲, Cane alcohol (20-30%)▲, distilled water, Hybrid Hemp flower (C. sativa)▲, Raspberry leaf (Rubus idaeus)▲, Nettle leaf (Urtica dioica)▲, Chaste berry (Vitex agnus-castus)▲, Cramp bark (Viburnum opulus)▲, Valerian root (Valeriana officinalis)▲, Natural citrus flavor▲ (▲=certified organic)