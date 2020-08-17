About this product
A certified organic hemp tincture formulated and compounded with medicinal herbs traditionally used by herbalists that may help relieve worry & fear - for daytime use. Extracted using a slow, cold-process method with organic sugar cane alcohol and organically grown herbs - then expertly combined with cannabinoid-rich whole hemp flower oil, vegetable glycerin, and natural citrus flavors. Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 mL)
About this brand
Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division
Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon.
With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.
At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.
