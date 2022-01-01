About this product
An organic, hemp-infused olive oil blended with soothing chamomile and nourishing lemon balm, which may help calm irritated skin, as well as potentially protect the skin from environmental stress.
Together with organic whole hemp flower oil, extra-virgin olive oil and vitamin E, this is a skin care product rich in anti-oxidants and full of nutrients the skin will love.
Contains nutrient-dense olive oil, herbal allies, and cannabinoid-rich Oregon grown hemp. 100% cruelty-free, vegan, and non-GMO. Good source of antioxidants.
Usually contains approximately 250mg CBD. Actual potency may vary by batch.
Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml)
Together with organic whole hemp flower oil, extra-virgin olive oil and vitamin E, this is a skin care product rich in anti-oxidants and full of nutrients the skin will love.
Contains nutrient-dense olive oil, herbal allies, and cannabinoid-rich Oregon grown hemp. 100% cruelty-free, vegan, and non-GMO. Good source of antioxidants.
Usually contains approximately 250mg CBD. Actual potency may vary by batch.
Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division
Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon.
With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.
At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.
With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.
At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.