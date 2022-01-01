About this product
A certified organic hemp tincture made for OLCC stores - formulated and compounded with medicinal herbs traditionally used by herbalists to help relieve worry & fear*. Organically grown herbs extracted using a slow, cold-maceration process with organic sugar cane alcohol then expertly combined with cannabinoid-rich whole, indica hemp, vegetable glycerin, and natural citrus flavors.
Ingredients: Vegetable glycerin and organic cane alcohol infused with Oregon-grown hemp, passionflower, skullcap, milky oat tops, and d-limonene.
Usually contains approximately 250mg or 500mg CBD depending on the batch. Actual potency may vary by batch due to the nature of our whole hemp flower extraction process. Naturally varying potencies in the hemp crops used to make our products results in varying levels of CBD, CBG, trace amounts of THC, terpenes, flavonoids, and other potentially beneficial constituents of the hemp plant.
Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 mL)
About this brand
Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division
Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon.
With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.
At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.
