Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division
Hemp CBD Whole Plant Concentrate Oil - Special Sauce
About this product
An indica whole plant hemp oil concentrated for its high CBD content.
Special Sauce features a very low THC percentage an impressive 53.99% CBD. Great for those looking for CBD benefits without the intense psychotropic effects of concentrated THC.
THC: <LOQ CBD: 53.38% CBG: 1.48% CBC: 7.07%
Net Wt. 1 gram
Special Sauce features a very low THC percentage an impressive 53.99% CBD. Great for those looking for CBD benefits without the intense psychotropic effects of concentrated THC.
THC: <LOQ CBD: 53.38% CBG: 1.48% CBC: 7.07%
Net Wt. 1 gram
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!