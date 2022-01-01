A certified organic hemp tincture made for OLCC Stores- formulated and compounded with supporting medicinal herbs traditionally used by herbalists to help encourage sleep*. Organically grown herbs extracted using a slow, cold-maceration process with organic sugar cane alcohol then expertly combined with cannabinoid-rich whole, indica hemp, vegetable glycerin, and natural citrus flavors.



Ingredients: Vegetable glycerin and organic cane alcohol infused with Oregon-grown hemp, chamomile, hops, lemon balm, and d-limonene.



Two potency versions containing 250mg or 500mg CBD. Actual potency may vary by batch due to the nature of our whole hemp flower extraction process. Naturally varying potencies in the hemp crops used to make our products results in varying levels of CBD, CBG, trace amounts of THC, terpenes, flavonoids, and other potentially beneficial constituents of the hemp plant.



Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml)