An herbal compounded tincture formulated with medicinal herbs and cannabis to help address specific symptoms. Extracted using a slow, cold-process method practiced by herbalists for a thousand years, with organic sugar cane alcohol and organically grown herbs - then expertly combined with cannabis and vegetable glycerin.



This is a potent, naturally citrus-flavored tincture made of Oregon-grown cannabis. It is compounded with supporting herbs like hops that may help invite sleep and leave you feeling well rested!



Ingredients: Vegetable glycerin and organic cane alcohol infused with Oregon-grown cannabis, chamomile, hops, lemon balm, and d-limonene.



Usually contains approximately 500mg THC. ​Potency varies by batch. Test Results available by request.



Net Wt. 1 fl oz (30 ml)