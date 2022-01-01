Satisfy your sweet cravings with these infused milk chocolate squares, available in orange and peppermint flavors!



10 pieces of velvety milk chocolate made with the highest quality, ethically traded ingredients, with a delectable flavor of a high-end Belgian chocolate.



Formulated for 50mg of THC-Rich Cannabis. Infused with whole plant oil and pure essential oils. Contains no hydrogenated oils and is egg free and gluten free.



Proudly made in America and responsibly sourced, with no slavery or child labor used in farming or production of ingredients.



Ingredients: Milk chocolate (sugar, vegetable oils (palm kernel, palm), non-fat milk, cocoa (processed with alkali), whole milk, sunflower lecithin (an emulsifier) vanilla), hemp concentrate, orange essential oil. Contains milk.

​