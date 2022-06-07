About this product
Make Flavor Bloom - Smooth Sweetness!
The rich, fragrant sophistication of our Honeysuckle Cannabis Syrup brings the subtle flavor of honeysuckles to enhance your beverage. Its mild, floral summertime flavor with an undeniably rich and smooth aftertaste and light purple hue add distinction to your iced teas, sodas and lemonades.
Our Cannabis Infused Honeysuckle Syrup adds brightness to your sodas, teas, lemonades, sparklers and cocktails.
Potency: Usually contains 900+mg* of THC per 4oz bottle - or 250mg* THC per 1 oz bottle.
*Actual potency may vary by batch due to the nature of our whole hemp flower extraction process.
The rich, fragrant sophistication of our Honeysuckle Cannabis Syrup brings the subtle flavor of honeysuckles to enhance your beverage. Its mild, floral summertime flavor with an undeniably rich and smooth aftertaste and light purple hue add distinction to your iced teas, sodas and lemonades.
Our Cannabis Infused Honeysuckle Syrup adds brightness to your sodas, teas, lemonades, sparklers and cocktails.
Potency: Usually contains 900+mg* of THC per 4oz bottle - or 250mg* THC per 1 oz bottle.
*Actual potency may vary by batch due to the nature of our whole hemp flower extraction process.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division
Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon.
With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.
At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.
With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.
At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.