About this product
Softly energizing with a perfect balance, our Blue Dream Diamond Sauce is a Delta-8 hemp lover’s dream!
Delta 8 Diamond Sauce Hybrid Blue Dream 2g 1800mgKey Facts
Delta-8 Diamonds in Terpene Sauce, 2 grams per jar
1:1 Delta-8 THC and CBD Ratio, 1800mg total
Blue Dream terpenes that are soothing and uplifting
Derived from natural American-grown Hemp
Lab Tested for purity and quality
$29.99
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sun State Hemp
Based out of Miramar, Florida, Sun State Hemp is the pre-eminent manufacturer and distributor for top-of-the-line CBD products for both wholesale and retail. With a leadership team that has over a decade of experience, we have proven time and time again our passion for creating top-quality, affordable CBD products for consumers everywhere. Through our experienced staff and an extensive network of designers, suppliers and distributors, we operate as an industry leader in the worlds of CBD and hemp.