A delightful blend of strawberry shortcake flavor and top-quality Delta-8.

Key Facts:

Scrumptious Strawberry Shortcake flavor

Measured dropper included for ease of use

For Ages 21+ Only

Lab Tested for purity and quality

Looking to sample the cannabinoid that’s making waves in the hemp world? Look no further than our 600mg Strawberry Shortcake Delta-8 Tincture. Each drop is packed with Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol, a naturally hemp-derived cannabinoid that’s distinct from CBD and its ‘sister’ compound, Delta-9 THC. Our Strawberry Shortcake Tincture offers a delightfully fruity and satisfying flavor while you look after your wellness goals. Delta-8 offers many of the benefits associated with CBD for maintaining your day-to-day wellbeing and natural homeostasis, without the same psychoactive and intoxicating potential of Delta-9 THC. Savor the cannabinoid goodness of Delta-8 for your natural wellbeing with our 600mg Tinctures today!