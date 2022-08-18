About this product
A delightful blend of strawberry shortcake flavor and top-quality Delta-8.
Key Facts:
Scrumptious Strawberry Shortcake flavor
Measured dropper included for ease of use
For Ages 21+ Only
Lab Tested for purity and quality
Looking to sample the cannabinoid that’s making waves in the hemp world? Look no further than our 600mg Strawberry Shortcake Delta-8 Tincture. Each drop is packed with Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol, a naturally hemp-derived cannabinoid that’s distinct from CBD and its ‘sister’ compound, Delta-9 THC. Our Strawberry Shortcake Tincture offers a delightfully fruity and satisfying flavor while you look after your wellness goals. Delta-8 offers many of the benefits associated with CBD for maintaining your day-to-day wellbeing and natural homeostasis, without the same psychoactive and intoxicating potential of Delta-9 THC. Savor the cannabinoid goodness of Delta-8 for your natural wellbeing with our 600mg Tinctures today!
About this brand
Sun State Hemp
Based out of Miramar, Florida, Sun State Hemp is the pre-eminent manufacturer and distributor for top-of-the-line CBD products for both wholesale and retail. With a leadership team that has over a decade of experience, we have proven time and time again our passion for creating top-quality, affordable CBD products for consumers everywhere. Through our experienced staff and an extensive network of designers, suppliers and distributors, we operate as an industry leader in the worlds of CBD and hemp.