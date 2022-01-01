This indica dominate strain was originally called triangle because it was cross bred with three different strains. Not only is it frosty to look at but its bitter lemon smell comes with a sweet earthy taste as well! This strain is the answer to any and all pain, stress and depression related problems. The White strain is a 2009 IC420 cup winner. ﾠNamed for the color of the buds when ripe, she is not related toﾠWhite Widow.