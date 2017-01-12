Thunderstruck is a powerful rock ‘n’ roll themed CBD strain without the big hair. Named after the AC/DC song of the same name, you might have guessed that Thunderstruck is the genetic cross of two high-CBD ACDC phenotypes. And just when you thought things couldn't get more metal, Thunderstruck offers consumers a 12:1 CBD/THC ratio that can help ease nausea, abate seizure activity, and reduce inflammation all while keeping the consumer clear headed. The aroma and flavors of Thunderstruck are grassy and subtle. Enjoy this sativa-dominant cross if you are looking for a quality medicinal strain with little to no psychoactive effects.