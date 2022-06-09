When this beast entered a cannabinoid testing lab, it showed results of approximately 24% THC. It’s the potent amount one would expect from any cannabis strain that is the child of Gorilla Glue 4. The second parent is an award-winning strain called Zkittlez. Gorilla Zkittlez exudes fruity fragrances, inspiring cannabis enthusiasts with intense power. It’s an indica-dominant strain that induces nice and cozy feelings of relaxation. Sour Diesel meets an original Afghani or Hawaiian strain in this sativa-dominant hybrid (60:40 sativa/indica ratio). NYC Diesel carries strong sativa genes from its Sour Diesel mother, while the father plant was either indica- or sativa-dominant. This strain is a good choice for busy days and social occasions, as it provides a peppy cerebral high with strong energy. THC levels can exceed 21%, making this a particularly potent medical option. CBD concentration, on the other hand, is very low, typical for a sativa. The high comes with a strong shot of euphoria, a mood boost, and a spark of creativity. It's most useful when treating anxiety, chronic pain, and depression. It can also be an effective appetite stimulant. Negative effects are limited, especially paranoia, and that makes this an ideal choice for patients suffering from chronic anxiety. A strong, pungent fuel flavor predominates in this Diesel descendant, along with additional chemical notes.THC 75.7% CBD .138% CBC .091% CBN .122% CBGa .909% (total cannabinoids 86.1%) Terpenoids: 1.46%