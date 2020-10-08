About this product
EFFECT
Relaxed
Happy
Uplifting
Creative
GOOD FOR
Depression
Stress
Appetite
Insomnia
FLAVOR
Orange
Herbal
Floral
CANNABINOIDS
18.8%
THCa
18.4%
Δ9-THC
0.4%
CBDa
LOQ
TERPENES
0.20%
Nerolidol
0.2%
p-Cymene
0.2%
About this brand
Sunday Goods
We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Visit our newly opened dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona