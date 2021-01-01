About this product

For maximum enjoyment of our 100% pure oil, the Sunday Goods oil pen has no comparison. Breath actuated, USB re-chargeable, and built to last, this 510 thread connection pen carries a ceramic core that ensures that our top-quality oil is evenly heated and never burned. The breakthrough vaporization technology built into the Sunday Goods oil pen is as sophisticated as it is beautiful. Sunday Goods Oil cartridges are sold separately.