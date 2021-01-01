Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Nano5

Nano5

NANO5 Tranquility 1:1:1:2 CBD:THC:CBN:5HTP 15ml Sublingual

About this product

Tranquility is specially formulated with sleep in mind. This new ratio adds the cannabinoid CBN, a natural sleep aid, to a perfectly balanced mix of THC and CBD, while a double dose of 5HTP works to increase both serotonin levels and melatonin production. If that's not enough, this formula is capped off with its own dose of melatonin, terpenes, and essential oils to help calm both the body and mind. And with the fastest onset in the industry at just 5 minutes, getting a good night’s sleep is well within reach.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!