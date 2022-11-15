About this product
1 jar- 6oz
Slough off the day and brighten that dull skin. Our sugar scrubs are packed with Vitamin E to nourish the skin and CBD to help ease inflammation and troublesome skin. Comes in 2 different options. THC FREE .
Coconut Lime Sunset- tri-layered colors in red, orange, & yellow
Lavender Lemonade- has added poppy seeds. Poppy seeds have linolenic acid and is extremely useful for dealing with certain skin issues, like eczema, for example.
Uses: Gentle skin exfoliation, Moisturizes skin, Brightens skin, Helps avoid & remove ingrown hairs, helps remove toxins, evens skin tone, evens skin texture , helps to soothe tired muscles, & may reduces cellulite
Directions: Dampen clean skin. Warm water will soften your skin to prepare it for exfoliation. Massage hemp scrub into skin using circular motions. Rinse with warm water and gently pat dry. Finish with SunKissed Greenz body lotion. Do not use more than twice per week to allow skin to heal during exfoliation times.
Keep out of reach from children
External use only
Discontinue use if irritation occurs
Avoid contact with eyes
Ingredients: Sugar, Coconut Oil, Vitamin E, Fragrance, Arnica Oil, Mica for color, CBD Isolate
About this brand
SunKissed Greenz CBD Laboratories
SunKissed Greenz is a woman owned & family operated CBD formulation laboratory in New Lenox, IL. We formulate & manufacture premium CBD products using supreme natural ingredients and local grown hemp.
Pain, Anxiety, Sleep Issues, Inflammation, & more!
You only get one life- Make it one you can enjoy.. Naturally (and without the harsh side effects!)
