1 jar- 6oz



Slough off the day and brighten that dull skin. Our sugar scrubs are packed with Vitamin E to nourish the skin and CBD to help ease inflammation and troublesome skin. Comes in 2 different options. THC FREE .



Coconut Lime Sunset- tri-layered colors in red, orange, & yellow

Lavender Lemonade- has added poppy seeds. Poppy seeds have linolenic acid and is extremely useful for dealing with certain skin issues, like eczema, for example.



Uses: Gentle skin exfoliation, Moisturizes skin, Brightens skin, Helps avoid & remove ingrown hairs, helps remove toxins, evens skin tone, evens skin texture , helps to soothe tired muscles, & may reduces cellulite



Directions: Dampen clean skin. Warm water will soften your skin to prepare it for exfoliation. Massage hemp scrub into skin using circular motions. Rinse with warm water and gently pat dry. Finish with SunKissed Greenz body lotion. Do not use more than twice per week to allow skin to heal during exfoliation times.



Keep out of reach from children

External use only

Discontinue use if irritation occurs

Avoid contact with eyes



Ingredients: Sugar, Coconut Oil, Vitamin E, Fragrance, Arnica Oil, Mica for color, CBD Isolate