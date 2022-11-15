Bottle Size 1oz (30ml)



For Large to XLarge Dogs or Cats



Pets are a part of the family and often need extra care , much as we do. Even a dog can have a ruff day (cats too!).From having a fear of loud noises, anxiety, and even seizures let us try to help get your best friend feeling its very best again.



CBD has been known to help pets reduce anxiety, treat seizures and epilepsy, relieve pain, help with appetite and nausea and might help fight cancer.



No THC

All Natural

Unflavored

Made from locally grown hemp

Small Batch Made

3rd party lab tested for potency & safety



Directions:



45-65lbs = 1/4 dropper full, 65-90lbs= 1/2 dropper full, 90lbs or larger 1/2 dropper to a full dropper

Place recommended dosage directly into dogs mouth or onto food or treat

May increase as needed

As with any supplement consistency is key. Be sure to use daily for maximum results

We recommend talking to your veterinarian before adding anything new to your pet’s wellness regimen.

Keep out of reach of children



Ingredients:

MCT Oil, Natural Antioxidant, Isolate CBD