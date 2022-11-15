About this product
Bottle Size 1oz (30ml)
For Large to XLarge Dogs or Cats
Pets are a part of the family and often need extra care , much as we do. Even a dog can have a ruff day (cats too!).From having a fear of loud noises, anxiety, and even seizures let us try to help get your best friend feeling its very best again.
CBD has been known to help pets reduce anxiety, treat seizures and epilepsy, relieve pain, help with appetite and nausea and might help fight cancer.
No THC
All Natural
Unflavored
Made from locally grown hemp
Small Batch Made
3rd party lab tested for potency & safety
Directions:
45-65lbs = 1/4 dropper full, 65-90lbs= 1/2 dropper full, 90lbs or larger 1/2 dropper to a full dropper
Place recommended dosage directly into dogs mouth or onto food or treat
May increase as needed
As with any supplement consistency is key. Be sure to use daily for maximum results
We recommend talking to your veterinarian before adding anything new to your pet’s wellness regimen.
Keep out of reach of children
Ingredients:
MCT Oil, Natural Antioxidant, Isolate CBD
For Large to XLarge Dogs or Cats
Pets are a part of the family and often need extra care , much as we do. Even a dog can have a ruff day (cats too!).From having a fear of loud noises, anxiety, and even seizures let us try to help get your best friend feeling its very best again.
CBD has been known to help pets reduce anxiety, treat seizures and epilepsy, relieve pain, help with appetite and nausea and might help fight cancer.
No THC
All Natural
Unflavored
Made from locally grown hemp
Small Batch Made
3rd party lab tested for potency & safety
Directions:
45-65lbs = 1/4 dropper full, 65-90lbs= 1/2 dropper full, 90lbs or larger 1/2 dropper to a full dropper
Place recommended dosage directly into dogs mouth or onto food or treat
May increase as needed
As with any supplement consistency is key. Be sure to use daily for maximum results
We recommend talking to your veterinarian before adding anything new to your pet’s wellness regimen.
Keep out of reach of children
Ingredients:
MCT Oil, Natural Antioxidant, Isolate CBD
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
SunKissed Greenz CBD Laboratories
SunKissed Greenz is a woman owned & family operated CBD formulation laboratory in New Lenox, IL. We formulate & manufacture premium CBD products using supreme natural ingredients and local grown hemp.
Pain, Anxiety, Sleep Issues, Inflammation, & more!
You only get one life- Make it one you can enjoy.. Naturally (and without the harsh side effects!)
Pain, Anxiety, Sleep Issues, Inflammation, & more!
You only get one life- Make it one you can enjoy.. Naturally (and without the harsh side effects!)