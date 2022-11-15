8oz glass jar



Honey has been known to provide many health benefits for centuries and acts as an effective carrier for our locally grown hemp isolate.



There are many ways to use CBD infused honey as it is a perfect ingredient for all kinds of useful recipes. It can be added to food, drinks, lotions, lip balms, candy, face masks, and more! Many prefer to use it as a natural sweetener for tea or coffee, but it can also be simply enjoyed on its own as a sweet spoonful. Each half tablespoon provides 50mg of CBD for a total of 24 servings per jar. THC FREE.



Start with a half tablespoon and increase as needed

May be taken alone or added to your favorite food or beverage

Store in a cool dry place

For best use stir jar prior to using

Keep out of reach of children



Ingredients:

Honey, Natural Orange Flavor, CBD Isolate