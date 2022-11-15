About this product
8oz glass jar
Honey has been known to provide many health benefits for centuries and acts as an effective carrier for our locally grown hemp isolate.
There are many ways to use CBD infused honey as it is a perfect ingredient for all kinds of useful recipes. It can be added to food, drinks, lotions, lip balms, candy, face masks, and more! Many prefer to use it as a natural sweetener for tea or coffee, but it can also be simply enjoyed on its own as a sweet spoonful. Each half tablespoon provides 50mg of CBD for a total of 24 servings per jar. THC FREE.
Start with a half tablespoon and increase as needed
May be taken alone or added to your favorite food or beverage
Store in a cool dry place
For best use stir jar prior to using
Keep out of reach of children
Ingredients:
Honey, Natural Orange Flavor, CBD Isolate
About this brand
SunKissed Greenz CBD Laboratories
SunKissed Greenz is a woman owned & family operated CBD formulation laboratory in New Lenox, IL. We formulate & manufacture premium CBD products using supreme natural ingredients and local grown hemp.
Pain, Anxiety, Sleep Issues, Inflammation, & more!
You only get one life- Make it one you can enjoy.. Naturally (and without the harsh side effects!)
