1 box- 5 count Delta 8 chocolate assortment



Here to satisfy your taste buds and your Delta 8 needs. These premium gourmet chocolates look and taste absolutely amazing. Each chocolate is 25mg of Delta 8.



At SunKissed Greenz we formulate our handcrafted chocolate in small batches to ensure proper distribution of our Delta 8 CBD. For uses such as anxiety, depression, sleep issues, pain, and inflammation.



Delta 8

Each box contains one of each: White Chocolate Orange Dramcicle, Milk Chocolate Pineapple, Milk Chocolate & Peanut butter, Milk Chocolate Mint, Milk Chocolate Espresso



This product can melt- keep away from excessive heat



Allergy Allert: Made in a facility that uses nuts



USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE AMOUNT RECOMMENDED BY YOUR DOCTOR.

Consult a physician before using this product.

Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions.

Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use.



Directions: We recommend starting slow with Delta 8 products. If you are new to Delta 8 or have a low tolerance to THC start with half of one piece. Each piece is 25mg. Always consume on a full stomach and drink plenty of water for best results.



Delta 8 Legalities



Our Delta 8 is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our Delta 8 extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC . However, we do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. SunKissed Greenz retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. SunKissed Greenz is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.



This product does not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases, conditions, or any other ailment. You may have an entirely different experience. We do not suggest in any way, shape, or form, that your experience will be the same as the next person.



We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but delta 8 THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.



Due to Delta 8 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, and Utah.



Ingredients for Milk Chocolate Mint : Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil,Cocoa Powder, Nonfat Dry Milk, Soy Lecithin, Mint Oil, Delta 8 CBD



Ingredients for Milk Chocolate Pineapple : Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil,Cocoa Powder, Nonfat Dry Milk, Soy Lecithin, Pineapple Pieces, Delta 8 CBD



Ingredients for Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter : Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil,Cocoa Powder, Nonfat Dry Milk, Soy Lecithin, Peanut Butter Chips, Delta 8 CBD



Ingredients for Milk Chocolate Espresso: Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil,Cocoa Powder, Nonfat Dry Milk, Soy Lecithin, Espresso, Delta 8 CBD



Ingredients for White Chocolate Orange Creamcicle: Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Nonfat Dry Milk, Soy Lecithin (an Emulsifier), Natural Flavor, Orange Oil, Delta 8 CBD