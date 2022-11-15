2oz black metal tin



Our soothing salve has tons of uses and benefits. Made with all natural skin nourishing ingredients designed to sooth and heal. Made with Arnica & Full Spectrum CBD to combat inflammation. Under .03% THC .



For use on Migraines, Pain, Inflammation, Psoriasis, Eczema, TMJ & Jaw Pain, Sinus Pressure, Muscle Soreness, Tension, Arthritis, Nerve Pain.



Directions: Apply generously to effected area. For sinus pressure and migraines, massage salve into scalp avoiding contact with eyes.



Keep out of reach from children

Do not use on broken or irritated skin

Discontinue use if irritation occurs

For external use only



Ingredients: Cocoa Butter, Hemp Seed Oil, Avocado Oil, Beeswax, Arnica, Peppermint essential oils, lavender essential oils, Full Spectrum distillate