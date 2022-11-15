About this product
2oz black metal tin
Our soothing salve has tons of uses and benefits. Made with all natural skin nourishing ingredients designed to sooth and heal. Made with Arnica & Full Spectrum CBD to combat inflammation. Under .03% THC .
For use on Migraines, Pain, Inflammation, Psoriasis, Eczema, TMJ & Jaw Pain, Sinus Pressure, Muscle Soreness, Tension, Arthritis, Nerve Pain.
Directions: Apply generously to effected area. For sinus pressure and migraines, massage salve into scalp avoiding contact with eyes.
Keep out of reach from children
Do not use on broken or irritated skin
Discontinue use if irritation occurs
For external use only
Ingredients: Cocoa Butter, Hemp Seed Oil, Avocado Oil, Beeswax, Arnica, Peppermint essential oils, lavender essential oils, Full Spectrum distillate
About this brand
SunKissed Greenz CBD Laboratories
SunKissed Greenz is a woman owned & family operated CBD formulation laboratory in New Lenox, IL. We formulate & manufacture premium CBD products using supreme natural ingredients and local grown hemp.
Pain, Anxiety, Sleep Issues, Inflammation, & more!
You only get one life- Make it one you can enjoy.. Naturally (and without the harsh side effects!)
