1/3oz LARGE Eco Friendly Paperboard Tube



Meet your new best friend in lip care. Our 150mg THC Free is as smooth as butter for a seriously intense moisturizing & nourishing lip treatment. This lip balm is packed with healthy ingredients for silky smooth smooches. Made with all natural ingredients.



If your lips are constantly dry and irritated, CBD lip balm may be an option. CBD has anti-inflammatory, soothing properties that have shown to provide relief.

This large size tube of lip balm will last you awhile too!



THC Free

Made with Locally Grown Hemp

All Natural & Made with ingredients you can actually pronounce

Yummy Coconut & Pineapple flavor

Earth friendly paperboard tubing



Directions: Apply generously to lips. Discontinue use if irritation occurs. Avoid contact with eyes & keep out of reach from children. To raise lip balm insert finger into bottom of tube and push up. This is a push up tube.



Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, Beeswax, Hemp Seed Oil, Vitamin E, Flavoring, CBD Isolate