1- 30count bag



Whole Hemp Dog Treats, a cannabinoid rich product , are the perfect solution for elderly dogs who may be struggling with mobility issues or young pups who often experience separation anxiety during crate training. Unlike other mass produced dog treats, our CBD rich biscuits are much like homemade hemp dog treats, in that they are artisan crafted in small batches and made with organic cold-pressed hemp oil with all natural healthy ingredients such as sweet potatoes , pumpkin, peanut butter and more.



Our natural dog treats are the perfect on the go healthy snack for your loved pup. Taste Tested and Laboratory Approved, each treat delivers 5 mg (each) of naturally occurring cannabinoids like CBD and are guaranteed to be completely THC Free.



SUGGESTED SERVINGS



LESS THAN 10 LBS= 1/2 TREAT



10-25 LBS= 1 TREAT



25-75 LBS= 2 TREATS



75+ LBS= 3 TREATS



Ingredients:

Whole Wheat Flour, Distilled Water, Sweet Potatoes, Pumpkin, Whole Grain Oats, Peanut Butter, Honey, Vitamin E, CBD Isolate