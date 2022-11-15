About this product
1- 30count bag
Whole Hemp Dog Treats, a cannabinoid rich product , are the perfect solution for elderly dogs who may be struggling with mobility issues or young pups who often experience separation anxiety during crate training. Unlike other mass produced dog treats, our CBD rich biscuits are much like homemade hemp dog treats, in that they are artisan crafted in small batches and made with organic cold-pressed hemp oil with all natural healthy ingredients such as sweet potatoes , pumpkin, peanut butter and more.
Our natural dog treats are the perfect on the go healthy snack for your loved pup. Taste Tested and Laboratory Approved, each treat delivers 5 mg (each) of naturally occurring cannabinoids like CBD and are guaranteed to be completely THC Free.
SUGGESTED SERVINGS
LESS THAN 10 LBS= 1/2 TREAT
10-25 LBS= 1 TREAT
25-75 LBS= 2 TREATS
75+ LBS= 3 TREATS
Ingredients:
Whole Wheat Flour, Distilled Water, Sweet Potatoes, Pumpkin, Whole Grain Oats, Peanut Butter, Honey, Vitamin E, CBD Isolate
About this brand
SunKissed Greenz CBD Laboratories
SunKissed Greenz is a woman owned & family operated CBD formulation laboratory in New Lenox, IL. We formulate & manufacture premium CBD products using supreme natural ingredients and local grown hemp.
Pain, Anxiety, Sleep Issues, Inflammation, & more!
You only get one life- Make it one you can enjoy.. Naturally (and without the harsh side effects!)
