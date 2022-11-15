About this product
Bottle Size 4 oz (120ml)
Our hand and body lotion coats skin in comforting and soothing hydration that absorbs quickly and without a greasy residue. Skin immediately looks and feels refreshed. Combined with our CBD isolate for added benefits.
Our CBD Hand & Body lotion restores your skin’s moisture barrier while providing relaxation to troubled muscles. May help alleviate muscle discomfort, diminish swelling and provide a relaxed feeling after strenuous activities, and workouts.
Our aromatherapy hemp lotion was designed to give you the benefits of our natural CBD body lotion along with the benefits of aromatherapy using 100% pure essential oils. You new favorite daily body lotion is here with its beautiful scents and ultra hydrating properties.
CBD can absorb into the skin but, it is important to note that it will not reach the bloodstream like other types of CBD products. A liberal application of CBD will also insure the CBD topical to reach the cannabinoid receptors through the pores in the skin.
THC FREE
Made from locally grown hemp
Scenting options include : Lavender & Chamomile, Orange & Cedarwood, Eucalyptus & Mint
Natural Body Lotion
Directions:
Massage liberally onto skin, giving special care to dry, rough, and troubled areas.
As with any product consistency is key for maximum benefit
Avoid contact with eyes
Keep out of reach from children
Do not use on broken skin
For external use only
Discontinue use if irritation occurs
Ingredients:
water, coconut oil, sunflower seed oil, cetearyl alcohol, coco-glucoside, shea butter, xantham gum, apricot kernel oil, phenoxyethanol, aloe leaf juice, benzoic acid, dehydroacetic acid, essential oils , CBD Isolate
About this brand
SunKissed Greenz CBD Laboratories
SunKissed Greenz is a woman owned & family operated CBD formulation laboratory in New Lenox, IL. We formulate & manufacture premium CBD products using supreme natural ingredients and local grown hemp.
Pain, Anxiety, Sleep Issues, Inflammation, & more!
You only get one life- Make it one you can enjoy.. Naturally (and without the harsh side effects!)
