Bottle Size 4 oz (120ml)



Our hand and body lotion coats skin in comforting and soothing hydration that absorbs quickly and without a greasy residue. Skin immediately looks and feels refreshed. Combined with our CBD isolate for added benefits.



Our CBD Hand & Body lotion restores your skin’s moisture barrier while providing relaxation to troubled muscles. May help alleviate muscle discomfort, diminish swelling and provide a relaxed feeling after strenuous activities, and workouts.



Our aromatherapy hemp lotion was designed to give you the benefits of our natural CBD body lotion along with the benefits of aromatherapy using 100% pure essential oils. You new favorite daily body lotion is here with its beautiful scents and ultra hydrating properties.



CBD can absorb into the skin but, it is important to note that it will not reach the bloodstream like other types of CBD products. A liberal application of CBD will also insure the CBD topical to reach the cannabinoid receptors through the pores in the skin.



THC FREE

Made from locally grown hemp

Scenting options include : Lavender & Chamomile, Orange & Cedarwood, Eucalyptus & Mint

Natural Body Lotion



Directions:

Massage liberally onto skin, giving special care to dry, rough, and troubled areas.

As with any product consistency is key for maximum benefit

Avoid contact with eyes

Keep out of reach from children

Do not use on broken skin

For external use only

Discontinue use if irritation occurs



Ingredients:

water, coconut oil, sunflower seed oil, cetearyl alcohol, coco-glucoside, shea butter, xantham gum, apricot kernel oil, phenoxyethanol, aloe leaf juice, benzoic acid, dehydroacetic acid, essential oils , CBD Isolate