30 count/ 3.5oz jar



Looking for a tasty way to incorporate CBD into your day? Look for further. Our CBD gummies are made with locally grown hemp oil and come in 4 great tasting flavors. Peach Mango, Strawberry Banana, Purple Punch, and Pineapple. Our gummies are formulated to ease inflammation, calm the body and ease the body's stress response. 25mg THC FREE CBD in each gummy.



Directions for Best Results:

Take 1-2 gummies daily or as needed.

Use daily for best results- Consistency is key for maximum benefit.

Store at room temperature and out of direct sunlight.

As with any dietary supplements, consult your physician before use if you are pregnant, nursing, have or suspect a medical condition, or are taking any medications.

Keep out of reach of children.



Ingredients:

Fruit Juice, Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Natural Flavoring, Citric Acid, Food Color, Potassium Sorbate, CBD Isolate