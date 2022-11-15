Bottle Size 4 oz (120ml)



Our CBD infused massage oils can assist with inflammation, sore joints and muscles. The ingredient line up in this product is also formulated to soothe and moisturize even the driest of skin. Our massage oils can be used to target painful areas or as an everyday skin moisturizer.



Made with Lavender & Rosemary essential oils to stimulate your senses too.



CBD can absorb into the skin but, it is important to note that it will not reach the bloodstream like other types of CBD products. A liberal application of CBD will also insure the CBD topical to reach the cannabinoid receptors through the pores in the skin.



Made with Full Spectrum CBD (under 0.3% THC)

Made from locally grown hemp



Directions:

Apply a few drops in palms of hands and massage into desired area.

Discontinue use if irritation occurs

Avoid contact with eyes

Keep out of reach of children



Ingredients:

Sweet Almond oil, Jojoba Oil, Vitamin E, Lavender Essential Oil, Rosemary Essential Oil, Full Spectrum CBD