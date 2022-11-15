About this product
Bottle Size 1 oz (30ml)
Emu Oil is packed with essential fatty acids such as omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9. These can help reduce inflammation, wrinkles, scars and blemishes by nourishing skin cells. Emu oil also contains Vitamin A which is an antioxidant and said to be an excellent skin tonic for anti-aging. Our emu oil is combined with full spectrum CBD for a power house face oil. Emu oil does a fantastic job of improving hydration and preventing water loss from the skin. In addition to its moisturizing capabilities , emu oil also has positive effects on collagen production.
CBD can absorb into the skin but, it is important to note that it will not reach the bloodstream like other types of CBD products. A liberal application of CBD will also insure the CBD topical to reach the cannabinoid receptors through the pores in the skin.
Did you know...There is scientific evidence that emu oil may help with dermatitis, eczema, sun burn, new piercings, age spots, acne scars, nail growth, hair growth, and dry skin.
Full Spectrum CBD- Under the legal 0.3% legal THC limit
Small Batch made
Lovely citrus scent
Made with locally grown hemp
Directions:
Shake well
Apply 1-2 drops to clean dry skin daily- increase as needed
If irritation occurs discontinue use of product
As with any product consistency is key for maximum benefit
Avoid contact with eyes
Keep away from children
Ingredients:
Emu oil, Shea Olien , Rose Hip Oil, Orange essential oil , Natural terpenes, Full spectrum CBD
About this brand
SunKissed Greenz CBD Laboratories
SunKissed Greenz is a woman owned & family operated CBD formulation laboratory in New Lenox, IL. We formulate & manufacture premium CBD products using supreme natural ingredients and local grown hemp.
Pain, Anxiety, Sleep Issues, Inflammation, & more!
You only get one life- Make it one you can enjoy.. Naturally (and without the harsh side effects!)
