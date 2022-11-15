Bottle Size 1 oz (30ml)



Emu Oil is packed with essential fatty acids such as omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9. These can help reduce inflammation, wrinkles, scars and blemishes by nourishing skin cells. Emu oil also contains Vitamin A which is an antioxidant and said to be an excellent skin tonic for anti-aging. Our emu oil is combined with full spectrum CBD for a power house face oil. Emu oil does a fantastic job of improving hydration and preventing water loss from the skin. In addition to its moisturizing capabilities , emu oil also has positive effects on collagen production.



CBD can absorb into the skin but, it is important to note that it will not reach the bloodstream like other types of CBD products. A liberal application of CBD will also insure the CBD topical to reach the cannabinoid receptors through the pores in the skin.



Did you know...There is scientific evidence that emu oil may help with dermatitis, eczema, sun burn, new piercings, age spots, acne scars, nail growth, hair growth, and dry skin.



Full Spectrum CBD- Under the legal 0.3% legal THC limit

Small Batch made

Lovely citrus scent

Made with locally grown hemp



Directions:

Shake well

Apply 1-2 drops to clean dry skin daily- increase as needed

If irritation occurs discontinue use of product

As with any product consistency is key for maximum benefit

Avoid contact with eyes

Keep away from children



Ingredients:

Emu oil, Shea Olien , Rose Hip Oil, Orange essential oil , Natural terpenes, Full spectrum CBD