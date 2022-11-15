About this product
750mg, 1500mg, 3000mg options
Available in THC Free or Full Spectrum
Also available in Daytime or Nighttime blend
Bottle Size - 1FL oz (30ml)
From pain/inflammation, poor sleeping, or anxiety our daytime blend can help you get through the challenges of your day. Specially formulated with added terpenes that target everyday common struggles. Our daytime & nighttime blends are hand crafted with locally grown hemp and added terpenes. Our daytime blend is a lovely natural orange flavor. Our nighttime blend is blended with a refreshing mint flavor.
750mg: 25mg of Cannabidiol (CBD) per dosage
1500mg: 50mg of Cannabidiol (CBD) medium strength per dosage
3000mg: 100mg of Cannabidiol (CBD) Extra Strength per dosage
3rd party lab tested for potency, safety, pesticides, and purity
Small Batch Made
Made with locally grown hemp
Enhanced by the entourage effect, this tincture contains a blend of essential cannabinoids and terpenes needed to deliver maximum outcome
Under the legal 0.3% THC limit
Directions for maximum benefit:
Shake well before each use
Take 1 full dropper daily and increase as needed
Avoid touching the dropper to your mouth to preserve quality
Release dropper full under tongue and hold for up to a minute before swallowing
This oil tincture is packed with added terpenes- if you are sensitive to tastes our tincture oils can also be mixed into your favorite food or drink. (Although it tastes pretty fantastic!)
As with any dietary supplements, consult your physician before using if you are pregnant, nursing, have or suspect a medical condition, or are taking any medications
Keep out of reach of children
About this brand
SunKissed Greenz CBD Laboratories
SunKissed Greenz is a woman owned & family operated CBD formulation laboratory in New Lenox, IL. We formulate & manufacture premium CBD products using supreme natural ingredients and local grown hemp.
