750mg, 1500mg, 3000mg options

Available in THC Free or Full Spectrum

Also available in Daytime or Nighttime blend



Bottle Size - 1FL oz (30ml)



From pain/inflammation, poor sleeping, or anxiety our daytime blend can help you get through the challenges of your day. Specially formulated with added terpenes that target everyday common struggles. Our daytime & nighttime blends are hand crafted with locally grown hemp and added terpenes. Our daytime blend is a lovely natural orange flavor. Our nighttime blend is blended with a refreshing mint flavor.



750mg: 25mg of Cannabidiol (CBD) per dosage



1500mg: 50mg of Cannabidiol (CBD) medium strength per dosage



3000mg: 100mg of Cannabidiol (CBD) Extra Strength per dosage



3rd party lab tested for potency, safety, pesticides, and purity

Small Batch Made

Made with locally grown hemp

Enhanced by the entourage effect, this tincture contains a blend of essential cannabinoids and terpenes needed to deliver maximum outcome

Under the legal 0.3% THC limit



Directions for maximum benefit:

Shake well before each use

Take 1 full dropper daily and increase as needed

Avoid touching the dropper to your mouth to preserve quality

Release dropper full under tongue and hold for up to a minute before swallowing

This oil tincture is packed with added terpenes- if you are sensitive to tastes our tincture oils can also be mixed into your favorite food or drink. (Although it tastes pretty fantastic!)

As with any dietary supplements, consult your physician before using if you are pregnant, nursing, have or suspect a medical condition, or are taking any medications

Keep out of reach of children



