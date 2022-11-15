About this product
4oz (120ml) tub
Life can tend to be tough for those who have to truck through every day routines with chronic pain. We hear you loud and clear- We suffer from chronic pain too. And we want to try to help you. Our cooling menthol formula is formulated to deliver fast acting, long lasting and deep penetrating pain relief for sore muscles, backaches, sore joints, and arthritis. Our CBD Pain Gel is lightweight and does not leave an unpleasant or oily residue. A topical solution, Pain Gel can deliver fast-acting results.
CBD can absorb into the skin but, it is important to note that it will not reach the bloodstream like other types of CBD products. A liberal application of CBD will also insure the CBD topical to reach the cannabinoid receptors through the pores in the skin. This pain gel also contains Limonene which is known to be a transdermal that enhances the penetration of CBD into the skin.
THC FREE or Full Spectrum
Made from locally grown hemp
Cooling topical
Directions:
Apply generously to entire area of discomfort
Massage into skin until fully absorbed
May repeat up to 4 times per day daily
For external use only
Consult with doctor before use with sensitive skin
Do not use on broken or damaged skin
Refrain contact around eyes and mucus membranes
Wash hands thoroughly after each use
Do not mix this topical with any other lotions, sprays, gels or ointments
Discontinue use if irritation occurs
Do not use with heating pads or devices
Keep out of reach of children
Ingredients:
Water, Isopropyl alcohol, menthol, carbomer, triethanolamine, camphor, phenoxyethanol, ethythexyglycerin, ilex paraguariensis leaf extract, tocopheryl acetate, aloe leaf juice, arnica montanta flower extract, tea tree essential oil, CBD Isolate ( or Full spectrum depending on your selection)
Life can tend to be tough for those who have to truck through every day routines with chronic pain. We hear you loud and clear- We suffer from chronic pain too. And we want to try to help you. Our cooling menthol formula is formulated to deliver fast acting, long lasting and deep penetrating pain relief for sore muscles, backaches, sore joints, and arthritis. Our CBD Pain Gel is lightweight and does not leave an unpleasant or oily residue. A topical solution, Pain Gel can deliver fast-acting results.
CBD can absorb into the skin but, it is important to note that it will not reach the bloodstream like other types of CBD products. A liberal application of CBD will also insure the CBD topical to reach the cannabinoid receptors through the pores in the skin. This pain gel also contains Limonene which is known to be a transdermal that enhances the penetration of CBD into the skin.
THC FREE or Full Spectrum
Made from locally grown hemp
Cooling topical
Directions:
Apply generously to entire area of discomfort
Massage into skin until fully absorbed
May repeat up to 4 times per day daily
For external use only
Consult with doctor before use with sensitive skin
Do not use on broken or damaged skin
Refrain contact around eyes and mucus membranes
Wash hands thoroughly after each use
Do not mix this topical with any other lotions, sprays, gels or ointments
Discontinue use if irritation occurs
Do not use with heating pads or devices
Keep out of reach of children
Ingredients:
Water, Isopropyl alcohol, menthol, carbomer, triethanolamine, camphor, phenoxyethanol, ethythexyglycerin, ilex paraguariensis leaf extract, tocopheryl acetate, aloe leaf juice, arnica montanta flower extract, tea tree essential oil, CBD Isolate ( or Full spectrum depending on your selection)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
SunKissed Greenz CBD Laboratories
SunKissed Greenz is a woman owned & family operated CBD formulation laboratory in New Lenox, IL. We formulate & manufacture premium CBD products using supreme natural ingredients and local grown hemp.
Pain, Anxiety, Sleep Issues, Inflammation, & more!
You only get one life- Make it one you can enjoy.. Naturally (and without the harsh side effects!)
Pain, Anxiety, Sleep Issues, Inflammation, & more!
You only get one life- Make it one you can enjoy.. Naturally (and without the harsh side effects!)