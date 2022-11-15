4oz (120ml) tub



Life can tend to be tough for those who have to truck through every day routines with chronic pain. We hear you loud and clear- We suffer from chronic pain too. And we want to try to help you. Our cooling menthol formula is formulated to deliver fast acting, long lasting and deep penetrating pain relief for sore muscles, backaches, sore joints, and arthritis. Our CBD Pain Gel is lightweight and does not leave an unpleasant or oily residue. A topical solution, Pain Gel can deliver fast-acting results.



CBD can absorb into the skin but, it is important to note that it will not reach the bloodstream like other types of CBD products. A liberal application of CBD will also insure the CBD topical to reach the cannabinoid receptors through the pores in the skin. This pain gel also contains Limonene which is known to be a transdermal that enhances the penetration of CBD into the skin.



THC FREE or Full Spectrum

Made from locally grown hemp

Cooling topical



Directions:

Apply generously to entire area of discomfort

Massage into skin until fully absorbed

May repeat up to 4 times per day daily

For external use only

Consult with doctor before use with sensitive skin

Do not use on broken or damaged skin

Refrain contact around eyes and mucus membranes

Wash hands thoroughly after each use

Do not mix this topical with any other lotions, sprays, gels or ointments

Discontinue use if irritation occurs

Do not use with heating pads or devices

Keep out of reach of children



Ingredients:

Water, Isopropyl alcohol, menthol, carbomer, triethanolamine, camphor, phenoxyethanol, ethythexyglycerin, ilex paraguariensis leaf extract, tocopheryl acetate, aloe leaf juice, arnica montanta flower extract, tea tree essential oil, CBD Isolate ( or Full spectrum depending on your selection)



