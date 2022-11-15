Package Type: 10ct tube



Our 25mg Delta 8 THC gummies pack a punch with one of a kind uplifting and motivating feel with a calming body sensation. Our yummy lemon lime & watermelon flavors are like a party in your mouth.



Start small . Suggested use is 1 gummy. May be cut in half if desired.

Take on a full stomach for best results

USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE AMOUNT RECOMMENDED BY YOUR DOCTOR.

Consult a physician before using this product.

Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions.

Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use.

Store in a cool dry place



Delta 8 THC Gummies Legalities

Our Delta 8 THC is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our Delta 8 THC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC or any CBD. However, we do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. SunKissed Greenz retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. SunKissed Greenz is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.



This product does not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases, conditions, or any other ailment. You may have an entirely different experience. We do not suggest in any way, shape, or form, that your experience will be the same as the next person.



We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but delta 8 THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.



Due to Delta 8 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, and Utah.



Ingredients:

Lemon Lime: Lemon Lime soda, Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Natural Flavoring, Citric Acid, Food Color, Mold Inhibitor, Delta 8 distillate



Watermelon: Natural fruit juice, Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Natural Flavoring, Citric Acid, Food Color, Mold Inhibitor, Delta 8 distillate