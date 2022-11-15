About this product
Tin 2oz (60ml) or 1/2oz (15ml) tube
Tin= 300mg THC FREE CBD
Tube= 100mg THC FREE CBD
We love your fur baby as much as you do. What better way to pamper your pooch's paws and skin than our Perfect Paws Salve. This salve can be used before and after harsh exposures to heat and/or cold elements or just for everyday paw care. Also great for skin allergies & irritations. Packed with all natural ingredients this salve is exactly what your pet needs for soothed and pampered paws and skin. This salve is all natural and made with ingredients that are safe for pets to lick. We have added Cajput Essential oil for its antiseptic, analgesic, and fungicidal properties and Chamomile and Lavender oils help sooth and heal. We have also added natural ingredients that promote fur regrowth.
CBD can absorb into the skin but, it is important to note that it will not reach the bloodstream like other types of CBD products. A liberal application of CBD will also insure the CBD topical to reach the cannabinoid receptors through the pores in the skin.
THC Free
Made with locally grown hemp
All natural ingredients
Great for paws & skin
Also GREAT for HUMANS too!
Directions:
Apply liberal amount of salve to your pets paws or skin for protection and healing
Discontinue use if irritation occurs
Avoid contact with eyes
Please keep away from children
As with any product consistency is key for maximum benefits
Ingredients:
Beeswax, Jojoba Oil, Hempseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Butter, Vitamin E, Cajput Essential Oil, Chamomile Essential Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, Isolate CBD
Tin= 300mg THC FREE CBD
Tube= 100mg THC FREE CBD
We love your fur baby as much as you do. What better way to pamper your pooch's paws and skin than our Perfect Paws Salve. This salve can be used before and after harsh exposures to heat and/or cold elements or just for everyday paw care. Also great for skin allergies & irritations. Packed with all natural ingredients this salve is exactly what your pet needs for soothed and pampered paws and skin. This salve is all natural and made with ingredients that are safe for pets to lick. We have added Cajput Essential oil for its antiseptic, analgesic, and fungicidal properties and Chamomile and Lavender oils help sooth and heal. We have also added natural ingredients that promote fur regrowth.
CBD can absorb into the skin but, it is important to note that it will not reach the bloodstream like other types of CBD products. A liberal application of CBD will also insure the CBD topical to reach the cannabinoid receptors through the pores in the skin.
THC Free
Made with locally grown hemp
All natural ingredients
Great for paws & skin
Also GREAT for HUMANS too!
Directions:
Apply liberal amount of salve to your pets paws or skin for protection and healing
Discontinue use if irritation occurs
Avoid contact with eyes
Please keep away from children
As with any product consistency is key for maximum benefits
Ingredients:
Beeswax, Jojoba Oil, Hempseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Butter, Vitamin E, Cajput Essential Oil, Chamomile Essential Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, Isolate CBD
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
SunKissed Greenz CBD Laboratories
SunKissed Greenz is a woman owned & family operated CBD formulation laboratory in New Lenox, IL. We formulate & manufacture premium CBD products using supreme natural ingredients and local grown hemp.
Pain, Anxiety, Sleep Issues, Inflammation, & more!
You only get one life- Make it one you can enjoy.. Naturally (and without the harsh side effects!)
Pain, Anxiety, Sleep Issues, Inflammation, & more!
You only get one life- Make it one you can enjoy.. Naturally (and without the harsh side effects!)