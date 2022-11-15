Tin 2oz (60ml) or 1/2oz (15ml) tube



Tin= 300mg THC FREE CBD

Tube= 100mg THC FREE CBD



We love your fur baby as much as you do. What better way to pamper your pooch's paws and skin than our Perfect Paws Salve. This salve can be used before and after harsh exposures to heat and/or cold elements or just for everyday paw care. Also great for skin allergies & irritations. Packed with all natural ingredients this salve is exactly what your pet needs for soothed and pampered paws and skin. This salve is all natural and made with ingredients that are safe for pets to lick. We have added Cajput Essential oil for its antiseptic, analgesic, and fungicidal properties and Chamomile and Lavender oils help sooth and heal. We have also added natural ingredients that promote fur regrowth.



CBD can absorb into the skin but, it is important to note that it will not reach the bloodstream like other types of CBD products. A liberal application of CBD will also insure the CBD topical to reach the cannabinoid receptors through the pores in the skin.



THC Free

Made with locally grown hemp

All natural ingredients

Great for paws & skin

Also GREAT for HUMANS too!



Directions:

Apply liberal amount of salve to your pets paws or skin for protection and healing

Discontinue use if irritation occurs

Avoid contact with eyes

Please keep away from children

As with any product consistency is key for maximum benefits



Ingredients:

Beeswax, Jojoba Oil, Hempseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Butter, Vitamin E, Cajput Essential Oil, Chamomile Essential Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, Isolate CBD