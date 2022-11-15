Introducing....Your new favorite T-Shirt!!



Super soft and Made of recycled materials.

Show your love and support for SunKissed Greenz and look super trendy doing so!



Soft & Comfortable

Retail fit

Made of recycled materials

Black Tshirt with lime green print

The front left chest features our SunKissed Greenz logo, the right sleeve has SunKissed Greenz print, and the back is our logo with "Live Your Best Life, Naturally" printed across it.

50% Recycled Polyester, 25% Organic Cotton , 25% Modal

For each tshirt purchased we will donate a tree with our partners at One Tree Planted