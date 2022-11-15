6oz jar



Is your dog a peanut butter lover? If you answered yes then your pup is going to be thrilled to try our THC Free peanut butter! Great for eating right off the spoon, dipping his/her favorite treat in it, or smearing it on a slow lick mat for extended endulging and calming.



Our THC Free Peanut butter is a delicious way to offer your dog the many benefits of CBD, from daily wellness to supporting a sense of calm and well-being. Anxiety, pain, Inflammation, Seizures, and more!!



Feel good knowing all of our products are third-party tested to ensure purity and that our CBD products for pets are always free of THC for their enjoyment and health.



THC FREE

Made with local grown hemp

Fantastic for human use too!!!!

300mg option is great for dogs under 50lbs. For dogs over 50lbs we suggest the 600mg.



Directions:



Start with a 1/2 tsp of peanut butter

Mix with food, add to your dogs favorite treat, feed from a spoon or apply to a slow lick mat (tip: slow lick mats are made to ease anxiety in dogs. Combine this method with CBD for the ultimate chill out experience for your dog.)

May increase dose as needed.



Ingredients: Peanuts, Sugar, less than 2% Vegetable Oil, Salt, Molasses, Monoglycerides, CBD Isolate

