0.5g 2-pack
Alpha OG from Alpha Medic is an OG Kush phenotype that took 2nd place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup. Its thick layer of crystal trichomes helps to explain why this pungent, pine-scented strain consistently tests over 20% THC when grown optimally. Conditions best treated with high-THC strains like Alpha OG include sleep apnea, appetite and weight loss, nausea, and chronic pain.
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
39% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
SunMed Growers
Setting the Standard for Clean, Natural & Sustainable Medical Cannabis Cultivation.
Marrying science, passion and hard work to grow medicine from the sun, the company stands alone in Maryland’s cannabis industry as the only grower to utilize state-of-the-art “Dutch” style greenhouse practices. The resulting cultivation produces high-quality medical cannabis for a lower cost, with a reduced carbon footprint.
