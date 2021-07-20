About this product
7.0g - Hybrid - Flower -
THCa 23.0%
Total Terpenes 1.1%
"SunMed Growers is dedicated to providing the highest caliber of medical cannabis to patients across Maryland. We are committed to safe growing standards and pursuing creative ideas to increase our product quality at a lower cost to achieve affordable, professional-grade medicine."
THCa 23.0%
Total Terpenes 1.1%
"SunMed Growers is dedicated to providing the highest caliber of medical cannabis to patients across Maryland. We are committed to safe growing standards and pursuing creative ideas to increase our product quality at a lower cost to achieve affordable, professional-grade medicine."
About this strain
Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, Apple Fritter is a strain with secret origins. Those who enjoy Apple Fritter say this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool. Apple Fritter has a flavor and and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
Apple Fritter effects
Reported by real people like you
187 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
SunMed Growers
Setting the Standard for Clean, Natural & Sustainable Medical Cannabis Cultivation.
Marrying science, passion and hard work to grow medicine from the sun, the company stands alone in Maryland’s cannabis industry as the only grower to utilize state-of-the-art “Dutch” style greenhouse practices. The resulting cultivation produces high-quality medical cannabis for a lower cost, with a reduced carbon footprint.
Marrying science, passion and hard work to grow medicine from the sun, the company stands alone in Maryland’s cannabis industry as the only grower to utilize state-of-the-art “Dutch” style greenhouse practices. The resulting cultivation produces high-quality medical cannabis for a lower cost, with a reduced carbon footprint.