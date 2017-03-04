Bio-Diesel, also known as "Biodiesel," is an exceptional hybrid marijuana strain as evidenced by the 1st place title it earned at 2009’s 2nd Annual Colorado Medical Marijuana Harvest Cup. This four-way cross between Sour Diesel, Sensi Star, Original Diesel, and NYC Diesel excels at delivering both intense and balanced effects: an acute, speedy onset gravitates into numbing relaxation. The effects of Bio-Diesel make this strain a reliable choice for mental and physical relief alike, so it’s no surprise this heavy strain is cherished by cannabis connoisseurs.