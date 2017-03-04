About this product
THCA: 28%
Total Terpenes: 1.5%
"SunMed Growers is dedicated to providing the highest caliber of medical cannabis to patients across Maryland. We are committed to safe growing standards and pursuing creative ideas to increase our product quality at a lower cost to achieve affordable, professional-grade medicine."
About this strain
Bio-Diesel, also known as "Biodiesel," is an exceptional hybrid marijuana strain as evidenced by the 1st place title it earned at 2009’s 2nd Annual Colorado Medical Marijuana Harvest Cup. This four-way cross between Sour Diesel, Sensi Star, Original Diesel, and NYC Diesel excels at delivering both intense and balanced effects: an acute, speedy onset gravitates into numbing relaxation. The effects of Bio-Diesel make this strain a reliable choice for mental and physical relief alike, so it’s no surprise this heavy strain is cherished by cannabis connoisseurs.
Bio-Diesel effects
About this brand
Marrying science, passion and hard work to grow medicine from the sun, the company stands alone in Maryland’s cannabis industry as the only grower to utilize state-of-the-art “Dutch” style greenhouse practices. The resulting cultivation produces high-quality medical cannabis for a lower cost, with a reduced carbon footprint.