SunMed Growers
Chees Quake Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Cheese Quake effects
Reported by real people like you
198 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
