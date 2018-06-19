SunMed Growers
Dairy Queen Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Dairy Queen effects
143 people told us about effects:
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
