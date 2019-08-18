About this product
Pre-roll - 0.5g - 2pack - Sativa
Total THCA: 28.8%
Total Terpenes: 2.9%
"SunMed Growers is dedicated to providing the highest caliber of medical cannabis to patients across Maryland. We are committed to safe growing standards and pursuing creative ideas to increase our product quality at a lower cost to achieve affordable, professional-grade medicine."
About this strain
East Coast Sour Diesel meets Big Buddha Cheese to create this sativa-dominant strain from Big Buddha Seeds. Its terpene profile holds a citrusy grapefruit and jet fuel nose, and it has a sour and sweet fruity taste. A potent strain that usually sends consumers into outer space with an unforgettable high, Sour Chiesel is a great choice for a sunny afternoon outing.
East Coast Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
75% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
SunMed Growers
Setting the Standard for Clean, Natural & Sustainable Medical Cannabis Cultivation.
Marrying science, passion and hard work to grow medicine from the sun, the company stands alone in Maryland’s cannabis industry as the only grower to utilize state-of-the-art “Dutch” style greenhouse practices. The resulting cultivation produces high-quality medical cannabis for a lower cost, with a reduced carbon footprint.
