Grape Lime Ricky, also known as "GLR," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Urkle with Jack the Ripper. This strain produces relaxing effects that make you feel peaceful, calm, and locked to the sofa. Grape Lime Rickey features tart and tangy citrus flavors with sugary sweet undertones. Medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and chronic pain. Growers say this strain flowers into dense purple buds and has an average flowering time of 60 days. Grape Lime Ricky was originally bred by SubCool. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.